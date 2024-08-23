Out and About: Soulfire Fest, block party for a good cause, and a Bighorns parking lot party

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: a 12-hour festival in Helena celebrating artists and musicians of all kinds, a block party celebrating and raising money for our special needs community, and a party at the Steed Stadium for the Bighorns upcoming season.

Soulfire Fest - Soulfire Studios - 08/24

Kicking it off early on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., there will be live music, comedians, and dancers performing around Soulfire Studios. The 12-hour festival will also have food and drinks available when enjoying the artwork and performances throughout the festival celebrating artists and musicians of all kinds.

Aspen's Block Party - Women's Park - 08/24

At the same time on Saturday, Women's Park will be hosting the Aspen's Block Party. There will be food vendors, games, and music at the event. There will also be artwork, games and a 50/50 raffle for a good cause to celebrate our special needs community.

Helena Bighorns blue/white parking lot party - Steed Arena - 08/24

The Bighorns are back! On Saturday, at 4 p.m., the community will fill the Steed Arena parking lot for a tailgate party. There will be vendors, raffles, giveaways, games and drawings. The event will also have. hot food, cold drinks, and a foam party bubble truck for some family fun. It's all to celebrate the defending national champs for their blue/white scrimmage. For the scrimmage, doors will open at 6 p.m., and puck drop is at 7.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.