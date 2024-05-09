Out and About: Spring Art Walk, Don’t Fence Me In Trail Run, and it's Mother's Day weekend

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Spring into the weekend with an art walk, enjoy the outdoors with a trail run for a good cause, and it's Mother’s Day weekend!

Spring Art Walk - Downtown Helena - 05/10

To kick off the weekend, the Spring Art Walk begins Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Helena. You can explore some of the best work from tons of local artists, browse through downtown shops, grab a bite from plenty of local food trucks, and more!

Don’t Fence Me In Trail Run - Pioneer Park - 05/11

Moving onto Saturday, we are heading to Helena's legendary South Hills Trail system for the 2024 Don't Fence Me In Trail Run. It has something for everyone, they'll offer a variety of trail runs with a 30k, to a 12k around Mount Ascension City Park, a 5k, or enjoy a non-competitive 5k dog walk. There will be food, live music, and more crossing the finish line at Pioneer Park.

Funds raised by the trail run support the South Hills Trail System and Prickly Pear Land Trust. It's open to everyone of all ages, and dogs, with kids 13 and under registering for free. All runs will be beginning at the intersection of Warren and Miller streets.

Mother’s Day Weekend - 05/12

Lastly, mothers, you think I was gonna forget about your special day? If I, then my mom wouldn't be mad… just disappointed. While this week during the month of May hasn't been the nicest, it's shaping up to be a nice weekend just in time for Mothers Day. Remember there will be free fishing all weekend, along with tons of brunches being held around the Queen City such as Broadwater Hot Springs, so it'll be a great day to get out and about this Mother’s Day!

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.