Out and About: St. Patrick's Day, Home Show Expo, Community Seed Swap and a Masquerade Party for a good cause

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A Home Show Expo, Community Seed Swap, Masquerade Party for a good cause and St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

HBIA Home Show Expo - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/15 and 03/16

On Saturday at 9 a.m., the Helena Building Industry Association (HBIA) will host their Home Show Expo at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. You can meet local experts and score amazing deals for your next remodel, home improvement, landscaping or home-building project. The two-day event will continue into Sunday, ending at 3 p.m.

Community Seed Swap - Lewis and Clark Library - 03/15

Also on Saturday, at the Lewis and Clark Library, starting at 1 p.m. Helena Community Gardens will host their annual Community Seed Swap. It's a day where you can get out in the community, see local producers and gardeners to trade seeds for the growing season, listen to public speakers and offer activities for kids throughout the event such as stations where they can build their own seed-starting kit.

Helena Community Gardens states that you don't need to bring seeds to take seeds, they politely ask to take what you need for the growing season.

CASA's 13th Annual Light of Hope Masquerade - Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern - 03/15

Later on Saturday, CASA will host their 13th Annual Light of Hope Masquerade party at the Great Northern Hotel from 5 to 10 p.m. for a good cause. You, and anyone else you want to go with, can grab your favorite masquerade mask and enjoy all the activities at the event to help benefit children in foster care. There will be live music live & silent auctions, 50/50 tickets, guest speakers, dinner by Silver Star and more. Registration for the event will end on Friday, March 14th if you're looking to attend.

St. Patrick's Day events - Helena

On the weekend of, and the day, of St. Patrick's Day there will be tons of events around the Capital City at your local breweries and bars.

On Saturday Lewis and Clark Brewery will welcome in the Ternen Irish Dancers in the tap room at 3:30 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., the Aaron Ball Band will get into the St. Patty's spirit rocking to some tunes at the brewery.

Moving onto Monday, Happs will have green beer on tap and serve some corn beef and cabbage for those hungry. In East Helena, Eagles 4040 will also celebrate St. Patrick's Day with food and a 50/50 raffle.

There will be celebrations for the holiday at locations all around the Helena Area so make sure you keep an eye on the local bars and breweries for more events.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.