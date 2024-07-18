Out and About: Symphony Under the Stars, Last Chance Stampede and Fair coming to town and more

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: Stroll through downtown Helena and browse through various works of art, a musical and fun-filled night with a symphony under the stars, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair will kick off, and more.

Chainsaw Carving Competition - Lincoln, MT - 07/18 to 07/21

Starting today through Sunday, carvers from all across the northwest will be in the parking lot of Lambkins, for this year's Sam’s Hope Foundation Benefit Chainsaw Carving Competition. This is the second year of the competition where they’ll be putting on a show, and selling off their pieces to raise money for the Sam’s Hope Foundation. The Sam’s Hope Foundation helps families battling childhood cancer and others in need in the Lincoln community.

The competition goes all weekend long, with bidding for the pieces to benefit Sam's Hope Foundation taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday Art Walk - S. Park Ave. - 07/19

On Friday afternoon, South Park Avenue, in Helena, will be filled with all kinds of different types of art to view and purchase for the Friday Art Walk. You can walk down the strip from 4 to 8 p.m. where there will be works of art from 10 different artists, with various different art styles. From wood burning and sculptures, ceramics, watercolor, oil painting, photography and screen printing, there will be something for everyone. Oh, and did I mention that there will be live music from Eric Makenzie and a food truck from Hibana 406? I didn’t huh? Well… now you know!

Symphony Under the Stars - Guad Hill, Carroll College - 07/20

Early blanket placement for the Symphony Under the Stars 20th Anniversary is on Friday from 3-5 p.m. with a $5 donation to Scouting America. Music begins on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. This year’s performance will be the music of Tina Turner, with of course their famous firework finale to wrap up the music-filled evening.

As a reminder, the symphony encourages concertgoers to bring non-perishable or canned goods to hold down their blankets, which gets donated to Helena Food Share. Over the past three years, more than 50,000 lbs of food were collected.

Last Chance Stampede Fair Begins - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 07/24

Next week, on Wednesday to Saturday, the Northstar Carnival will be coming to the Capital City to kick off the Last Chance Stampede Fair and Rodeo. Kicking off on Wednesday, there will be fun carnival rides, that I may already be on, such as coasters and a Ferris wheel, fun games and concessions. You can also check out the Exhibit halls to see a variety of community displays, local 4-H projects, reminding us of our agricultural roots and providing a great way to spend an afternoon with friends and family.

Of course, the Last Chance Rodeo is next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but that's for another edition of Out and About, so make sure to check in next week for more on that!

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.