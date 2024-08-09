Out and About: The East Helena Smoke Show BBQ Competition, a classic car and monster truck shows

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A smokey BBQ competition in East Helena, car show to see some cool classics, and some roaring monster trucks hit the dirt in Helena.

2024 East Helena Smoke Show BBQ Competition - East Helena Missouri Brewing Company - 08/09 and 08/10

Kicking it off on Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m., The 2024 East Helena Smoke Show BBQ Competition is back, and even better, at Missouri Brewing Company in East Helena for year number two. Teams will prepare their meats on Friday and Saturday, with “turn in’s” from 11 am to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will have music, beverages as well as adult beverages, cigars and some good eats. For Saturday, it will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hot August Nights Car Show - Touchmark - 08/10

At the same time on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m., Touchmark will host the Hot August Nights Car Show will be underway. You can go around and check out some cool classics, get some refreshments and have some more good eats with a BBQ dinner, all while listening to some live music, with a suggested donation of $10 for the Helena Angel Fund. You can also stick around after the show for a tour around the lot.

Mega Monster Truck Tour - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 08/10

Lastly, to wrap up the busy Saturday, at 6 p.m. The Mega Monster Truck Tour will be in Helena, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. There will be monster truck racing and freestyle competition, BMX stunt riders, local drivers going off jumps racing against the clock and kids oval power wheel races. It's a fun family-friendly event, with the gates opening at 6 and the event starting at 7 p.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.