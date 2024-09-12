Out and About: The Helena Soapbox Derby, Bighorn's season opener, and a local festive ale release party

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: The Helena soapbox derby rounds the corner for its fourth year, the Helena Bighorns are back on the ice kicking off their season with a celebration of champions, and a new ale will be hitting the shelves for the fall season.

4th Annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby - Downtown Helena - 09/13 and 09/14

On Saturday, if you see a crowd behind straw bales, and cars barreling down 6th Avenue, don’t be alarmed, it’s just the Septemberfest Soapbox Derby hitting the pavement for its 4th year. For Saturday, 6th Avenue will be closed off from 1 to 4 p.m. for soapbox cars, and their teams, to compete for a podium spot in the derby. Before the cars get rolling, on Friday cars will line the walking mall in downtown Helena showing off their vehicles and creative teams outside Ten Mile Creek Brewery from 4 to 8 p.m. An award ceremony will also be held outside Ten Mile Creek Brewery after the derby on Saturday for the winner as well.

Helena Bighorns 2024 Season Opener - Steed Arena - 09/14

Later on that Saturday, if you need to cool off, the Helena community will pack Steed Arena, welcoming back the defending Fraser Cup champions. The Bighorns will face off against their rivals the Butte Irish, opening their regular season this year on their home ice. The Steed Arena parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m. for tailgaters to get ready for the game, and for anyone who wants to get to the venue early. Before the puck drops at 7 p.m., they will also be honoring the champs with a banner revel to hang above the ice.

Pumpkin Ale Release Party - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 09/24

Next week, on Tuesday, Lewis and Clark Tap Room will unveil their new Pumpkin Ale for the fall season. At 5 p.m. at the tap room, they will hold a release party for the ale with the brew available to purchase, along with other festive merchandise. The brew is all Montana made with pumpkins brewed from West Mont Farm and Gardens, wheat from across Montana, along with much more.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.