Out and About: The Last Chance Stampede and Fair underway, Alive at 5, and OokiisoraCon

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: The Last Chance Stampede and Fair has already kicked off and will be plenty of the fun festivities this big weekend like the rodeo, concerts, 4H animal shows and project auctions, rides and more.

Last Chance Stampede and Fair - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 07/24 through 07/27

On Wednesday, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicked off with it’s flashy rides and it’s tasty treats to cool off concert goers during the hot summer days. The fair will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. up until Sunday when it’s all packed up for the year. Family and friends can walk around the venue, check out the rides, play games and win fun prizes all while having food spots to grab a bite to eat.

4-H Shows and Auctions - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 07/24 through 07/27

Also Starting on Wednesday was the start for the 4H show season. Throughout the week when the carnival is in Helena, 4H members will be showing off their animals and projects to fair goers and those interested to buy.

On Thursday they will have a swine showmanship, market and breeding shows at 11 a.m., followed by the sheep showmanship, market and breeding swine show at 1 p.m. “Moo”ving onto Friday, they will have the beef showmanship, market and breeding shows, as well as Round Robin showmanship at 3 p.m., all in the Multi-Purpose Building.

Finally, on Saturday, it will be the Livestock sale at 9 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building, as well as 4H Sale at the Exhibit Hall Indoor Stage and the 4H project auction in the exhibit hall with both starting at 3 p.m.

Photo by Josh Homer/Burning Ember Photography. Steven Dent on Kesler Pro Rodeo's Smiling Back in the Saddle Bronc Event at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena MT July 26th, 2018. Photo by Josh Homer/Burning Ember Photography.

Last Chance Rodeo and Concerts - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 07/24 through 07/27

The big hitters with the Last Chance Stampede and Fair are the rodeos and concerts, and we got a good lineup this year:

Thursday: PRCA Rodeo - Military Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. and Bret Michaels at the Outdoor Festival Grounds at 9:30 p.m.

Friday: PRCA Rodeo - Man Up Crusade Night at 7 p.m. and Scotty McCreery at the Outdoor Festival Grounds at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: PRCA Rodeo - 4H Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. and Flo Rida at the Outdoor Festival Grounds at 9:30 p.m.

OokiiSoraCon 2024 - Delta Hotels by Marriott Helena Colonial - 07/26 through 07/28

OokiiSoraCon is back in Helena for it’s 5th year, bringing three filled days with cosplay, tabletop gaming, video gaming, contests and more. While seeing some stunning costumes, you can also check out the vendors around the venue, and get some cool collectibles and other goods around the exhibition hall. You can show off your costume and also compete in a ramen eating contest.

Alive @ 5 - Women’s Park - 07/31

Next week, on Wednesday, Alive @ 5is back at Women’s Park! There will be foods, drinks to cool off, and what would be Alive @ 5 with out some great live music.“Too Slim and the Taildraggers”, a high-energy Blues Rock trio will be on stage rocking out through the evening.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.