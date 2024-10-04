Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest, Sun Run and pumpkin picking

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: Get into the October season with a fall fest, get out for a good cause with a sun run and pick your pumpkins for the fall season before it's too late.

Townsend Fall Fest - Townsend - 10/04 to 10/06

Now that we are in the month of October, you're feeling the cooler weather in the air, and the Townsend Fall Fest will be underway at Heritage Park Friday from 4 p.m. all the way through Sunday until 5 p.m. The three-day event will kind of act as an Oktoberfest, where there will be live music from Montana and regional bands, as well as food trucks, soft drinks and adult beverages available to enjoy throughout the event. They will also host a Show and Shine Car Show on Sunday outside of the Rotary Club, where in years past, one of the largest car shows in Montana where you can check out some classics from across the state.

Ninth Annual Helena Sun Run - New Helena Food Share Location - 10/05

Onto Saturday, Helena Food Share will host the Ninth Annual Sun Run outside of their new location of the Helena Food Share on Boulder Ave. The Sun Run will begin on Saturday with the walk at 10 a.m., and shortly after, the 5k will get off the starting line at 10:30. Proceeds from the run will help support installation of solar arrays on the new building which is planned to open on October 14th.

Johnson's last weekend for pumpkin picking - Johnson's Nursery and Gardens -10/05 and 10/06

We're in the month of October, which means some of us are in the Halloween spirit, and what better way to prepare for the season than for a pumpkin patch? Johnson's Pumpkin Patch will be having their last weekend, possibly, to pick out some of your favorites. They will be open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. where they will have fun fall festivities like corn maze games, a bounce house, haunted greenhouse food stands and more.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.