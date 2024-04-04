Out and About: Week of the Young Child, bird watching, a pajama brunch, and more

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Free health screenings for children all week long, a fun bird watching opportunity, a pajama brunch for a good cause, and more.

Week of the Young Child - Downtown Helena - 04/05

On Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. Rocky Mountain Development Council will be holding “Week of the Young Child”. The event downtown will offer free health for children and fun activities for families. They will be set up around the Lewis and Clark Library and the walking mall area, with special offerings all week long, weather dependent.

Spring Mead and Read - Holter Museum of Art- 04/05

Later on that Friday, at 7 p.m., you can stay in the downtown Helena area over at the Holter Museum of Art where there will be the Spring Mead and Read. Mead brewers, and those who enjoy, will join together for a night of celebration of the history, mystery, and legends surrounding the world’s oldest spirit…mead! Members will swap recipes, tell jokes, and make sure to dress for the occasion. This season’s theme, Court of Knights and Dragons. Must be 21 and up to participate.

Waterfowl Walk - Helena Regulating Reservoir - 04/06

On Saturday, you can join Fish Wildlife and Parks at the Helena Regulating Reservoir for some primer bird watching on their Waterfowl Walk. You can learn from local bird watching experts, or brush up on the basics of bird-watching. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Be sure to meet at the northwest pavilion before heading out and then at noon, you can go out for some springtime birding. Make sure you check the weather before heading out and dress appropriately for weather conditions, and be prepared for mud, my hunch is that it will be a chilly weeknd. FWP will provide binoculars and a field guide for the day.

12th annual Light of Hope Pajama Brunch - Great Northern Hotel - 04/06

I’m a true believer that wearing pajamas to anything makes it better, and if you agree, then this next event might be for you. Next month, CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties will be hosting a brunch on Saturday, April 6 at the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel for their 12th annual Light of Hope Pajama Brunch. There will be food, bottomless mimosas and auctions to support their mission. The brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.