Former Fox News host and judge Jeanine Pirro sworn in as top DC prosecutor

Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host and elected judge, was sworn in Wednesday as the interim top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump abandoned his first pick for the role.

"So Jeanine Pirro, I have no doubt will be an exceptional U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, one of the truly most important positions in our country of any position where she will restore public safety in our nation's capital, break up vicious street gangs and criminal networks, and ensure equal justice under the law," President Trump said during the swearing-in ceremony. "You'll see a very, very big improvements in the D.C. area that I can promise you."

The president appointed Pirro to at least temporarily serve at the helm of the nation's largest U.S. Attorneys office, following his decision to withdraw his nomination of conservative activist Ed martin Jr. because a key Republican Senator vowed not to support him.

President Trump has not yet indicated whether he plans to nominate Pirro for the D.C. federal prosecutor position on a more permanent basis, which would require Senate confirmation.

Pirro, a fixture at Fox News for nearly two decades, co-hosted the network's weekday evening program, "The Five." But she has much more courtroom experience than Martin, who has never served as a prosecutor or tried a case before he took office earlier this year.

Pirro, meanwhile, is a 1975 graduate of Albany Law School. She began her career in public service in 1990 when she was elected as a judge in New York's Westchester County Court, before later serving three terms as the county's district attorney.