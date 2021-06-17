Reward for info on Jermain Charlo raised to $15,000

MISSOULA — A financial contribution aims to expedite charges in Jermain Charlo's unresolved missing persons case.

Jermain Charlo disappeared in Missoula three years ago.

She is a member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and would now be 26-years-old.

Jermain's case remains unsolved but anonymous out-of-state donors aim to help support her return with a recent financial contribution.

In doing so, CSKT was able to increase a reward regarding Jermain’s disappearance to $15,000.

"We use the hashtag a lot, #SomebodyKnows, and you know maybe that's the tipping point from somebody wanting to tell," CSKT Tribal Councilwoman Ellie Bundy told MTN News.

"Every little bit helps and we appreciate, you know these donors, helping increase that award and hopefully it is enough to push somebody into wanting to, to tell what they may know," Bundy said.

Law enforcement believes information on Jermain’s whereabouts is still out there, as this is still an active case.

Anyone that can provide information that leads to criminal charges can call Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217 and may be eligible for the reward.

