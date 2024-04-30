USDA testing beef, including ground beef, for bird flu

The United States Department of Agriculture announced this week it will start testing beef, including grocery store ground beef, for bird flu.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading among dairy cattle. A total of nine states have reported outbreaks in dairy cattle since late March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No cases have been reported in beef cattle so far, and the USDA says it’s confident that beef is safe.

However, the department is doing three separate beef safety studies.

First, researchers will take muscle tissue samples from sick cows.

The second test involves sampling ground beef from grocery stores in the states where dairy cows have tested positive.

Third, officials will cook beef to see how much of the virus is killed off at different temperatures.

Any positive samples will be further evaluated.

The USDA says proper handling and cooking provide protection against the virus.That includes avoiding cross-contamination, and cooking foods thoroughly.

One person in the U.S. has reportedly tested positive for the H5N1 virus after contact with an infected dairy cow, according to the CDC. The patient reported their only symptom as eye redness.