FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Montana 43, Utah Tech 13

In their first road game of the 2023 season, the No.13 Montana Grizzlies beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers, 43-13. For full highlights, see the video above.

Offense

Clifton McDowell got the start under center for the Griz this week and led the Griz throughout a monstrous first half in which they led 36-0 after the opening 30 minutes. He was pulled out for the second half and finished the game going 7 for 10 for 94 yards and also tallied 9 rushes for 32 yards. Fellow QB Sam Vidlak came in in the second half and went 6 for 9 for 41 yards and a touchdown.

It was another run-heavy game for the Griz who finished with 262 yards on the ground as a team, led by Nick Ostmo, who had 118 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Eli Gillman who had 78 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

In a low passing game from the Griz, it was Ostmo who also led the team in receiving yards with 27 off of a pair of receptions.

The Griz finished the game with 397 yards of total offense.

Defense

The Griz defense forced four turnovers on the night including two from redshirt junior cornerback Trevin Gradney, who notched an interception in the first quarter and a forced fumble in the third.

Senior safety Nash Fouch had the UM's second interception in the second quarter. Redshirt senior and fellow safety TraJon Cotton also had an interception in the third quarter. All three of UM's interceptions led to scores.

Senior linebacker Levi Janacaro led the team with six total tackles.

Special Teams

Junior Bergen had two punt returns, one for no gain, but the other a huge 47-yard touchdown return halfway through the second quarter.

Kicker Grant Glasgow was 0 for 1 on field goals but a perfect 4 for 4 on PATs. Nico Ramos also hit his only PAT attempt in the third quarter.

Punter Travis Benham had six punts on the night averaging 43 yards a punt, pinning three inside the 20, and his longest going for 60 yards.

