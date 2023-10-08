Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Braxton Hill, Aaron Fontes break down win over UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — The No. 17 Montana Grizzlies picked up a key Big Sky Conference victory on the road on Saturday evening as UM topped No. 20 UC Davis 31-23 in Davis, California. For full highlights from the game, click here.

The win was Montana's second in a row after the Grizzlies topped Idaho State last week in Missoula. With the win, UM improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. Davis, meanwhile, falls to 3-3 and 1-2.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Braxton Hill and junior wide receiver Aaron Fontes met with the media after the game to break down the Grizzlies' victory over the Aggies.

To see the full postgame media availability, check out the video above.