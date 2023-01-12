Grizzly Insider: Montana's Carmen Gfeller talks resurgence; Travis DeCuire, Brian Holsinger recap week

MISSOULA — In the return of the Grizzly Insider show this week, Montana Lady Griz player Carmen Gfeller, Griz men's coach Travis DeCuire and women's coach Brian Holsinger are the guests.

Gfeller currently leads the Lady Griz in scoring at 13.4 points per game while averaging 4.8 rebounds per game after missing time earlier this season due to injury. Gfeller is shooting 50% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line while averaging 28.4 minutes per game.

The Lady Griz, in Holsinger's second season, split their home games last week with a loss to Northern Arizona and a win over Northern Colorado. UM enters this week's trip through Weber State and Idaho State with a 2-2 record in the Big Sky (6-9 overall).

Meanwhile, Decuire's team is also coming off a split week in which it lost at Northern Arizona in overtime and beat Northern Colorado on the road by five points. The Grizzlies are 2-2 in the league (8-8 overall).

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

