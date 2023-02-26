Montana Grizzlies hold off late rally by Sacramento State on Senior Night

MISSOULA — Aanen Moody scored 23 points and the Montana Grizzlies held off a stingy Sacramento State men's basketball team to win 74-72 in Dahlberg Arena on Saturday evening.

Moody shot 8 for 16 from the floor including a banked jumper with 29 seconds left to give the Griz the lead for good as UM iced it down the stretch with free throws.

Josh Vazquez added 18 points for Montana (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky Conference) as the team shot 49.1% from the field and went 8 for 23 from deep.

Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan each poured in 13 points for the Griz who will play at Idaho on Monday. UM's game against Portland State, which was postponed on Thursday, is still to be determined on whether the game will be made up or not and what date it will be.

Saturday also served as senior night for the Grizzlies and their lone player honored before the game was Bozeman native Mack Anderson who has been a big part of the program for the last five years. Anderson, a player known for his energy and defense, scored two points, had two rebounds and two assists and played 10 minutes in Saturday's contest.