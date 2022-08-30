Montana Grizzlies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Northwestern State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep depth chart on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days before their season opener against Northwestern State.

San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, was officially listed as the starter at quarterback for the Grizzlies ahead of redshirt sophomore Kris Brown.

Xavier Harris and Nick Ostmo were listed at No. 1 and 2 at running back, with Marcus Knight not on the depth chart as he makes his return from injury. Knight has been practicing all of camp.

Malik Flowers was listed opposite Mitch Roberts as the wide receivers on the outside while Keelan White and Junior Bergen were listed at No. 1 and 2 for the slot receiver.

Nebraska transfer Chris Walker was named the starting left tackle, while Liam Brown and Brandon Casey earned the starting spots at right guard and right tackle, respectively. They join returning starters Hunter Mayginnes (left guard) and center AJ Forbes.

Braxton Hill officially joins Patrick O'Connell and Marcus Welnel as the starting linebackers, while DeAri Todd and Jacob McGourin join Alex Gubner as the starters on the defensive line. Justin Ford and Corbin Walker return as the starters at cornerback, while Garrett Graves joins Robby Hauck and Nash Fouch as the starters at safety.

Kalispell Glacier graduate and true freshman Patrick Rohrback was named the starting punter while Cal transfer Nico Ramos was listed as the starter at kicker. Bergen was listed as the starting punt returner and will also be a starting kick returner alongside Flowers.

According to the updated gameday notes sent out by UM on Tuesday, there is still no player designated with the No. 37 jersey. A storyline that has run throughout fall camp, the No. 37 legacy jersey was passed from Townsend native Jace Lewis to Welnel, a Helena native, in the summer, but Welnel has been wearing his original No. 10 number throughout fall camp.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck has declined to comment on any aspect of the 37 jersey throughout camp as well as when asked at Monday's press conference.

The Grizzlies kick off against Northwestern State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

For the full two-deep, click here.