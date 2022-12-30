Watch Now
Montana Lady Griz kick off Big Sky play with road win over Eastern Washington

MTN Sports
Posted at 10:39 PM, Dec 29, 2022
CHENEY, Wash. — Carmen Gfeller scored 18 points and five Lady Griz players scored in double-digits as Montana opened Big Sky Conference play with a 81-70 victory over Eastern Washington.

Keeli Burton-Oliver poured in 14 points and grabbed nine boards, while Libby Stump scored 15 points for Montana (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) off of the bench. Mack Konig added 11 points for UM and Gina Marxen tallied 10.

UM shot at a 47.7% mark from the field and went 7 for 17 from deep and 18 for 24 from the free throw line. The Lady Griz out-rebounded EWU 43 to 31, 11 of which came from Dani Bartsch off of the bench.

Jacinta Buckley led EWU with 15 points as the Eagles (7-4, 0-1) shot just 39.4% from the field and 4 for 19 from deep.

The Lady Griz will look to close out their road trip 2-0 when they take on Idaho on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Moscow. Idaho (5-7, 1-0) topped Montana State, 72-53, on Thursday.

