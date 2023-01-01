Montana Lady Griz split road trip, fall to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their first Big Sky Conference game of the season, losing to Idaho 79-71 on Saturday afternoon.

Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gina Marxen added 10 points and seven boards as well.

UM shot 42.6% from the field and went 4 for 12 from deep. Idaho shot 47.5% from the field and 12 for 31 from beyond the arc.

Beyonce Bea scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Vandals (6-7, 2-0) while Sydney Gandy added 17 points and eight assists and Rosa Smith tallied 12 points. Kalispell native and Flathead High grad Tiana Johnson scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds and also had three steals for Idaho.

The Vandals led by as much as 20 at one point in the third quarter before UM slowly started closing the gap down the stretch. With the win, the Vandals earned a home sweep over the Montana schools to open league play.

Montana is home this coming week with games against Northern Arizona (7-8, 1-1) on Thursday and Northern Colorado (8-5, 1-1) on Saturday.