Montana men's basketball game against Portland State postponed

Feb 23, 2023
MISSOULA — Thursday's men's basketball game between Montana and Portland State has been postponed, UM announced on Thursday morning.

According to a media release sent by the University of Montana, the game was postponed "due to travel issues with the Viking program." This comes as severe winter weather has hit Portland as well as the state of Montana.

The Big Sky Conference has not announced a makeup date yet between the two teams.

UM is scheduled to host Sacramento State on Saturday and play at Idaho on Monday to wrap up conference play. The Grizzlies are currently 14-13 overall and 8-7 in league play, good enough for fourth place in the league standings.

The conference tournament is set to begin next weekend in Boise, Idaho and will run march 4-8.

