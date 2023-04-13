Pair of players step away from Montana Griz football program

MISSOULA — A pair of Montana Grizzlies football players announced on Wednesday that they were stepping away from the football team.

Defensive end Jacob McGourin and placekicker Camden Capser will both leave the Griz program now that spring ball has concluded.

McGourin, a redshirt junior, is retiring from football, the school announced Wednesday in a media release. McGourin, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end, was a starter for the Griz in 2022 and totaled 32 tackles, four for loss and had one sack.

McGourin's decision comes as he's ready to take the next step in life. He recently tore his ACL and has begun rehab. However, he's due to graduate this spring with a bachelor's degree in management and entrepreneurship and has his eyes set on law school as his next step.

"It definitely wasn't an easy decision because I love everything about my experience at Montana," said McGourin in a media release. "I'm just really thankful for everybody that allowed me to come here and play. It's been great. It was one of the greatest experiences I'll probably have in my life. So, I'm very thankful for everything that everybody has done for me here. I'm glad I got to be a part of it."

McGourin, a native of Cheney, Washington, joined UM in 2019 and became a full-fledged starter in 2022. He finishes his career with 69 career tackles (21 solo), 13.5 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks plus one pass deflection.

Capser, a Billings Central product, announced on social media on Wednesday that he too was stepping away from football.

#GrizFB kicker and Billings Central product Camden Capser (@camdencapser) announces he’s stepping away from the team as he recovers from shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/KKstiycFfV — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 12, 2023

"You never know what life is going to throw your way," Capser wrote. "As I continue to heal from shoulder reconstruction I will be stepping away from Griz football. I am forever grateful for the life long friends I have gained and the lessons I have learned along the way. 12 (his number), out."

Capser had spent two years with the Grizzlies after a decorated and record-breaking kicking career at Billings Central. He redshirted the 2021 season as he recovered from ACL and meniscus surgery. In 2022, he appeared in one game, UM's opener against Northwestern State, where he went 0 for 2 on field goal attempts filling in for starter Nico Ramos. He went 3 for 4 on PATs as well.

