Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather agree to exhibition fight

Two of boxing's most iconic figures will meet in the ring for the first time, as Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to an exhibition fight.

The matchup, set for next year, will pit 59-year-old Tyson against 48-year-old Mayweather in what promises to be a highly anticipated bout between the former heavyweight champion and the undefeated welterweight legend.

Mayweather brings an unblemished professional record of 50 wins and zero losses to the exhibition. The fighter known as "Money" last competed in a professional bout in 2015, which he won.

Tyson, meanwhile, holds a record of 50 wins and seven losses, but boasts nearly twice as many knockouts as Mayweather with 44. The former undisputed heavyweight champion lost his most recent fight in November 2024.

RELATED STORY | Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype

No venue or specific date for the matchup has been announced yet, though organizers have indicated it will take place sometime in the spring.

The fight represents a return to action for both fighters, who have remained prominent figures in boxing despite their advanced ages for the sport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.