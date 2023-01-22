Carroll College sweeps Montana Tech in rivalry matchup

HELENA — The Carroll College Fighting Saints swept the Montana Tech Orediggers on Saturday. The Carroll woman had a commanding win over Tech 72-46 while the Carroll men.

Maddie Garriz put on a show in the paint which lead the Carroll woman's team in points in this matchup with 14 points. Hard work also doesn't go unnoticed, Jamie Pickens had five defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound, leading the game in rebounds. Pickens also put up 12 points and two blocks.

Tavia Rooney led the Tech women's team in scoring by putting up 14 points while also finding the loose ball with one defensive rebound and four offensive rebounds. Aubrie Rademacher also contributed to the woman Orediggers with having 12 points, 6 of those points from behind the arc.

The men had a much more contested battle. Andrew Cook lead his team offensively with 35 minutes on the floor and ended with 24 points. His teammate, Brayden Koch, played 34 minutes and ended up with 22 points, 12 of those points from three-pointers, Koch connected with the basket 50% from three, and he was 4-8 from behind the arc.

For Montana Tech, Caleb Bellach put up 27 points leading the Orediggers in points in his 37 minutes of play for this matchup, while also pulling nine rebounds, which he also led the team by.

The Fighting Saints will be back in action at home on Thursday against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears. The Orediggers also be home in their matchup against the University of Providence this Thursday.