Helena Capital honors three seniors for character, leadership and athletics

HELENA — Capital High School recognized three senior student–athletes Wednesday afternoon, naming its 2024-25 Bob Bean and Jude Gleason award winners.

Merek Mihelish and Cole Graham were co-recipients of the Bob Bean award. Taylor Zanto received the Jude Gleason award.

The awards are meant to recognize the most outstanding male and female athletes in Capital’s senior class. To be eligible, student-athletes must have competed in at least two sports throughout their high school careers while demonstrating outstanding character, service and leadership.

“It feels pretty special, obviously, being one of two or three kids a year to win this award,” said Mihelish, who competed on Capital’s football, basketball and track and field teams. “So, it’s pretty special, especially sharing it with Taylor and Cole. Taylor has had an outstanding four years in her high school career. And Cole, who I think is the most-deserving kid in the school for this award. So, it’s pretty special.”

Longtime football teammates Mihelish and Graham shared this year’s honor after a split vote among Capital’s 10 head coaches.

“That’s special,” said Graham, who competed for Capital’s football and wrestling teams. “Usually, it’s one person. I don't think there's ever been a tie in votes and two people to win the award. So, I mean, that’s cool. And he’s in my second period, so we both found out together, so that’s sweet.”

All three honorees admitted they wouldn’t be where they are today without the coaches and teammates who supported them along the way.

“I think with each sport I’ve just created different relationships and friendships, and that’s been my best, most favorite part,” said Zanto, who competed in soccer, basketball and tennis for Capital. “And I’m definitely going to miss the people that I’ve played with and met.”

Graham called the members of Capital’s school community “great people.”

“The teachers, the coaches, they’re all great people,” said Graham. “They support you, and they help you turn into a young man or young woman. They just push you along, give you great advice and teach you lessons that help you further in life.”