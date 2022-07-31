Watch Now
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results

KENNEDY BROADWELL
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 11:43:19-04

HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede,  Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022  

All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding 

Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points 

1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88; 3. Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont. 86; 4. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alb. 84.5;

Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah 83; 6. (tie) George Gillespie, Darby, Mont. and Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev. 75 each; 8. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont. 73.

Steer wrestling co-champions: Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas  

1. (tie) Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 3.4 seconds each;

3. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alb. 3.8; 4. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 3.9;

5. (tie) Stan Branco, Chowchilla, Calif. and Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore. 4.2 each; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont. 4.3; 8. (tie) Kolby Bignell, Helena, Mont., Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., Brady Boyce, Lewistown, Mont. and TJ Sigman, Dillion, Mont. 4.4 each.

Team Roping champions: Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 

1. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alb. 4.5 seconds; 2. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alb./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 4.8; 3. (tie) Jason Carlson, Two Dot, Mont./Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, Fl. and Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont./Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo. 4.9 each; 5. Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Edwards, Ft. Ann, N.Y. 5.3; 6. Jade Stoddard, Sugar City, Idaho/Jesse Hines, Moore, Texas 5.6; 7. Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss./Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss. 6.4; 8. Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas/Landon Williams, Weatherford, Texas 7.8; Coy Rahlman, Ellsinore, Mo./Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill. 10.0; 10. Ty St. Goddard, Browning, Mont./Ryle Whitford, Browning, Mont. 15.7.

Saddle bronc riding champion:  JC DeSaveur, Roberts, Montana 

1. JC DeSaveur, Roberts, Mont. 77 points on C5’s Macho Man; 2. Houston Brown, Miles City, Mont. 75; 3. Keenan Reinhardt, White Sulphur Springs, Mont. 73.5; 4. Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev. 73; 5. Qwint Stroh, Glendive, Mont. 71; 6. Josh Davison, Miles City, Mont. 70; 7. Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont. 65; 8. Kain Stroh, Glendive, Mont. 59.5.

Tie-down roping champion: Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho 

1. Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho 8.1 seconds; 2. Jason Smith, Wimborne, Alb. 8.3; 3. Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo. 8.9; 4. (tie) Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9.3 each; 6. Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alb. 10.1; 7. Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas 10.4; 8. Shane Smith, Wimborne, Alb. 10.9.

Barrel racing champion: Erin Williams, Alzada, Montana 

1. Erin Williams, Alzada, Mont. 17.71 seconds; 2. Heather Crowley, Poplar, Mont. 17.76; 3. Cierra Erickson, Helena, Mont. 17.83; 4. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, Mont. 17.92; 5. Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont. 17.93; 6. Abigail Knight, Charlo, Mont. 17.95; 7. Shelby Gill, Helena, Mont. 17.97; 8. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 17.98; 9. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 18.03; 10. Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 18.06.

Bull riding champion: Wylee Hurst, Rigby, Idaho 

1. Wylee Hurst, Rigby, Idaho 77.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s 7 Eleven; 2. (tie) Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont. and Wyle Wells, Ronan, Monta. 76 each; no other qualified rides.

** All results are unofficial. Visit Prorodeo.com [wildbillhickokrodeo.com] for results and www.LCCFairgrounds.com [lccfairgrounds.com] for fair and rodeo information.

