San Jose Sharks apologize after offensive message appears on board during Hispanic Heritage Night

The NHL team posted a statement on X later in the game saying the offensively worded message had been externally submitted and was inadvertently displayed.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in San Jose, California.
Posted
and last updated

The San Jose Sharks apologized to fans after an offensive message was displayed on the arena's scoreboard during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The incident occurred during the team's Hispanic Heritage Night celebration. During the first intermission, fans booed as the scoreboard displayed a message saying: "SJ Sharks fans love ice!! Get 'em boyz!"

The NHL team posted a statement on X later in the game saying the offensively worded message had been externally submitted and was inadvertently displayed.

Screenshot 2025-10-20 at 8.01.29 AM.png
Message displayed during the San Jose Sharks game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Hispanic Heritage Night.

The team said the message does not meet the organization's values and was not detected during its standard review process.

The Sharks expressed their deep regrets and said an investigation into the origin of the message is underway.

The Sharks went on to lose the game 3-0 against the Penguins.

