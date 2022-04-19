String of deadly crashes across Montana in recent days

GREAT FALLS — There has been a string of deadly crashes across Montana over the past week, claiming the lives of five people. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there have now been 34 deaths due to crashes across Montana in 2022.



One person died and two people were injured in a one-car crash in Musselshell County on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. on US Highway 87 north of Roundup.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the three were heading north and near mile marker 11, the car slid off the road. It then rolled and crashed.

The MHP says that a 43-year old female passenger from Hysham was in the front seat; she was not wearing a seatbelt and was "partially ejected" from the car, sustaining fatal injuries. The name of the woman who died has not been released at this point.

MTN 1 person dead, 2 injured in Musselshell County crash

The other two people - a 37-year old man from Brady who was driving, and a 25-year old woman from Great Falls - sustained minor injuries and were treated at Roundup Memorial Healthcare. They were both wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that the road was icy at the time of the crash, and speed is suspected as a factor. Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.



A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Valley County on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on State Highway 537 about three miles north of Hinsdale.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 32-year old man - the only occupant of the Ford F-150 - was heading north and crossed into the southbound lane. He over-corrected and the pickup went off the east side of the road and rolled several times. The man was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath.

MTN

He was taken to Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died. The man's name has not been released at this point; according to the MHP, he was from North Carolina.

The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and that the road was icy at the time of the crash. Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.



A man died in a one-car crash in Lincoln County on Friday, April 15, 2022. The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on MT Highway 482 about three miles south of Libby.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 55-year old man from Libby - the only occupant of the Mazda MX-5 - was heading south when he failed to negotiate a left corner.

He then went off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree. The man, whose name has not been released at this point, died at the scene.

MTN

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP. The MHP says the road was dry and bare at the time of the crash, and that alcohol may have been a factor.



A young man from Hamilton died after a two-vehicle crash in Ravalli County. The crash happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, along US Highway 93 near mile marker 50.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 19-year old man was driving a Ford pickup truck north and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with another pickup truck.

The Ford went off the road; the driver over-corrected, and the truck overturned. The young man - who was the only occupant - was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

MTN A young man from Hamilton died after a two-vehicle crash in Ravalli County.

He was taken to Bitterroot Healthcare and then to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He died on Friday; his name has not been released at this point.

The two people in the other pickup truck were not injured.

The MHP says that the road was icy at the time of the crash, and that impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.



A man died in a rollover crash in Gallatin County on Saturday, April 16, 2022. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 27-year old man was eastbound on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade at about 4:40 p.m.

The car went off the road through the median and across the westbound lane of traffic. The car then rolled and the 27-year old man was ejected from the vehicle; life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

MTN A man died in a crash Gallatin County on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The MHP report says that the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The man's name has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that the road was dry at the time of the crash, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.



