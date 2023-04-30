Tornado that tore through Florida had maximum winds of 130 mph

A tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday afternoon was categorized as an EF2 with maximum peak winds of 130 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center at about 5:10 p.m. and took a northeast track.

Along the way, it caused significant damage to the Sandalwood Estates and Sanctuary Cove communities, toppling trees, tossing vehicles and peeling off a portion of the roof off an apartment building.

It also lifted boats out of the water and stacked vehicles on top of each other.

Cast Stone International, an outdoor garden statuary, was also heavily damaged.

An American Red Cross spokesperson told Scripps News West Palm that it received five calls for help. It has a team on the ground meeting with people whose homes suffered damage and may need assistance. Anyone with damage should reach the Red Cross. You can donate on its website.

No major injuries were immediately reported. Officials said they expect to have more information about the scale of damage on Monday.

Saturday was the second consecutive day that a tornado touched down in Palm Beach County. An EF0 tornado caused damage Friday evening near Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

