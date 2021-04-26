US begins withdrawing troops from Afghanistan

The U.S. Army has begun pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller made the announcement Sunday, marking the beginning of the end of the nearly 20-year war.

Miller said while the official date is May 1, the military is already taking action at a local level.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced all U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Some are concerned the move could cause Afghanistan's government to collapse and the Taliban to return to power.

This story was originally published by Alex Livingston and Simon Kaufman at Newsy.

