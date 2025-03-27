A 25 to 40 Degree Temperature Swing into the Weekend

Prescribed burns are still going on around Helena. To learn more about them and the wildfires from Wednesday, check out this story.

Today, highs in the state ranged from the 60s to even the low 80s. Unfortunately, this heat doesn't last tomorrow and the weekend. Forecasted highs will drop into the 30s and 40s by Saturday.

Through the rest of this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move eastward.

Wintry weather starts as early as tonight in northeastern Montana with a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for light snow and a glaze of ice.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Little Belts and Highwoods for over half a foot of snow from Friday night through Saturday night.

Snowy conditions for higher elevations continue into next week, with cooler temperatures sticking around.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan, and Western Roosevelt Counties from midnight Thursday until 2 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from Friday evening until Saturday evening

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2015)

Low: -11 (1955)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2015)

Low: -8 (1898)

AVG: 50/26

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN