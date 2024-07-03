A Battle of Two Airmasses on Independence Day

Western Montana looks to stay mostly dry tomorrow due to high pressure. Eastern Montana will still be dealing with a disturbance that brings showers and storms instead of fireworks.

It will be another stormy day for Big Sky Country. A saw a couple of storms turn severe yesterday. While this is possible again today, I am not expecting any large scale severe weather threat. We could see some isolated wind gusts with stronger storms. There will be a lot of showers and storms around. Enjoy the wet weather while it lasts.

High temperatures will peak in the 70s today, with about half of the state only being in the 60s with mostly cloudy conditions.

For the 4th of July festivities, we will see less overall storm coverage tomorrow. However, central and eastern Montana will still be dealing with some scattered storms in the afternoon. There will be a few showers and storms in the mountainous region, but overall it should be a pretty nice day. Temperatures in the 70s across the board.

MTN 4th of July Forecast.

The high pressure ridge to the west and the low pressure tough to the east will continue to push against each other though about Saturday. Storm chances will persist in the lower elevations while the mountains should stay mostly dry. We will continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

I am expecting some major heat next week. Most places will be in the lower to mid 90s by the beginning of the work week. We will continue to get warmer into the middle and end of next week, with triple digit highs possible. We will be dry during this period as well, which could lead to some prime wildfire conditions.

MTN A major heat wave is expected for the western United States next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2021)

Low: 42 (1997)

AVG: 82/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2013)

Low: 41 (2018)

AVG: 80/49

Have a great 4th tomorrow!

