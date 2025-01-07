A Blanket of Snow, More on the Way

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon for blowing snow.

The first weekend of January 2025 turned out to be a snowy one for most of Montana, and the activity will continue this week. A series of weaker storms will move through this week into this weekend with lighter snow and more wind than the previous storms. The first system will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with light, spotty snow showers and accumulation should be mainly limited to the higher elevations of central Montana. Places like Helena and Great Falls could see a few flakes. This weak system will move out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day for most of the state. Highs will range from the 10s across northeast Montana to the 20s and 30s elsewhere. The wind will increase through the afternoon across the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of north-central Montana. This wind will blow snow around, reducing visibility, and drifting snow may reduce the size of driving lanes. Gusts could top out upwards of 75mph through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area. Strong wind could blow snow around I-15 from Sweetgrass to Great Falls as well. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with scattered snow showers. A light accumulation is possible in the lower elevations with up to 6" in the mountains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Most of the state will have gusty wind. That storm will clear by Thursday morning and most of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another storm will move in on Friday with increasing clouds and wind. Some snow showers will come through in the afternoon but more widespread snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Up to a couple inches of snow could accumulate in the lower elevations with more than half a foot possible in some of the mountains. Saturday morning snow showers will give way to partly cloudy skies. Areas of light snow are likely to move back in for Sunday.

