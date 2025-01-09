A Brief Break Before Moisture and Wind Return

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties. from Thursday afternoon through Friday Evening

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Bears Paw, Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains. from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

Most of the day will be pleasant, but the wind will return to the Rocky Mountain Front beginning tonight and spreading to the rest of the plains tomorrow. Snow and rain will accompany it for the weekend.

MTN The strongest of the wind looks to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Gusts could approach 75 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Highs statewide will be in the low to mid-30s today. A bit of fog is possible throughout the morning hours from Helena to Bozeman, but overall, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be present. The northern plains will have increasingly breezing conditions into tonight.

Moisture and stronger wind for much of western Montana will move in tomorrow. A rain/snow mix will kick things off in lower elevations tomorrow morning. Most of the heavier snow will be in the mountains. The highest potential of impactful snowfall seems to be in the Little Belt, Highwood, and Snowy Mountains, where totals could reach over a foot in some isolated spots. Lower elevations look to receive 1-3" as of right now, but upslope potential in the plains could lead to more than that in places like Great Falls.

MTN Current model projections for total snowfall through the weekend. Great Falls has the potential to see more than this run is projecting.

Snow will stick around for the weekend before drier conditions return next week. The state will be a mixed bag of temperatures heading into the middle of January. The plains will be warm and windy while valleys will be colder and dealing with inversions.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1953)

Low: -31 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1933)

Low: -27 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

