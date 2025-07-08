A brief period of heightened fire weather concerns

It will be very hot, breezy, and dry today and Wednesday. With heightened fire weather conditions, we will be keeping a close watch for new wildfire starts. Do your part to prevent fires before they start. Highs will reach the 90s and low 100s for most of the state.

There will be some isolated dry thunderstorms in southwest Montana this evening.

Some showers and thunderstorms form in southwest and central Montana on Wednesday, but they will be very isolated, and rain might not reach the surface.

A strong front comes through on Thursday, bringing out the best chance for rain for the week. This will also give us some relief from the heat before it returns for the weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Musselshell, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, Northern Big Horn, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone from 9 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, and Western and Central Chouteau County from 1 PM Tuesday until 8 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Western Roosevelt, Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Richland, Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux, Northern Phillips, Southwest Phillips, Eastern Roosevelt from 10 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2017)

Low: 39 (1944)

AVG: 84/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1930)

Low: 41 (2004)

AVG: 82/50

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN