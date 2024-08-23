A Busy Weather Day Expected for the Entire State

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for southwest Montana and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest until 10 PM tonight.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for southwest Montana from 2 PM to 9 PM tonight.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana from 10 AM this morning to midnight tonight.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for the Fort Peck Lake area until 6 AM Saturday.

Warm temperatures, a strong south wind, and scattered thunderstorms will increase fire danger this afternoon for southwest Montana. Unsettled conditions stick around through the weekend.

MTN The potential for high wind speeds is greatest just to the south of the capital city.

Newly issued this morning is the High Wind Warning and the Red Flag Warning for southwest Montana. Where these two warning overlap has the highest potential for new fires and fire growth. Places like Dillon, Bozeman, Ennis, and Lima will have significant wind gusts this afternoon, but most of the state will be at least breezy.

A severe thunderstorm threat is also on the table today. The entire state is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms that could produce wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH and small hail. Activity should bubble up between 2-3 PM today and last into the overnight hours as storms move to the northeast.

MTN About 98% of the state is under a severe threat today.

We will cool down this weekend with a center of low slowly moving over our state some light rain showers will be around southwest Montana tomorrow. Additionally, western Montana will cool into the 70s and low 80s, while the high plains stay in the 90s.

Sunday, the chances for rain and thunderstorms increase as the low will be right over top of us. Most of the state will be in the 60s and 70s, with even the potential for light snow in the mountains over 10,000 feet.

The beginning of the work week will be drier and warmer. But another piece of energy comes through Wednesday, bringing more wet weather and a brief cool-down.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1967)

Low: 33 (1992)

AVG: 83/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1969)

Low: 32 (1992)

AVG: 81/49

