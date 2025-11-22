A Case of the Mondays...

This weekend will be one last "hurrah" of mild and dry weather before reality hits like a ton of bricks on Monday. Cold, wind and snow will hit Big Sky Country after the weekend. A significant drop in temperature, accompanied by a light snowfall, is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. It won't be terrible, we're not talking about subzero temperatures and feet of snow. However, there will be more typical weather for the end of November and some people traveling for the holiday could face some slippery conditions. This weekend will be dry, partly cloudy and mild. Highs will stay above average in the 50s, some places like Great Falls could even hit 60. Changes arrive Sunday night into Monday. A strong cold front will move through the state with a lot of wind, falling temperatures and areas of snow. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Wind gusts could top 50mph. There will be some light accumulation in the lower elevations, with several inches in the mountains. Tuesday will be much colder with some lingering snow showers. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s. An active, colder pattern will continue on Wednesday through Thanksgiving. A little light snow is possible on Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year. Some snow and rain are possible on Thanksgiving day. Overall, colder and snowy weather should continue into December.

