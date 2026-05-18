A chilly Monday morning in Montana

MONDAY, MAY 18TH: Morning temperatures are cold with lows hitting the low 30s for most areas. High temperatures will remain below average this afternoon in the 40s and 50s.

While the weekend storm system has moved out of the area, a moist northwest flow aloft will allow for scattered afternoon showers to pop up on and west of the divide. Most lower elevations east of the divide will stay dry. A few thunderstorms are possible in northwest Montana.

TUESDAY, MAY 19TH: A frost is likely through most of the state with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s under clearing skies and light winds.

Thunderstorms and showers move from west to east through the state beginning in the early afternoon. A few of the stronger thunderstorms could produce localized gusty winds, but we are not expecting organized severe weather.

High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20TH: A low-pressure system and cold front start to influence the state's weather. Showers and thunderstorms move in on the front in the afternoon and evening. The rain will become a bit more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Light mountain snow is also possible on the Continental Divide and some of the mountains of central Montana.

Lows will be above freezing in the morning, dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s. The day will start partly cloudy, but become mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

THURSDAY, MAY 21ST: Rain sticks around early Thursday morning, but we should expect to see this storm system move out of the area by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer and drier conditions develop over the weekend. While we will have lighter winds through the workweek, gusty conditions pick up over Memorial Day Weekend.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2006)

Low: 26 (1903)

AVG: 67/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2006)

Low: 27 (1977)

AVG: 66/39

MTN