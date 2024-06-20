A Cold Start to the First Day of Summer

The first day of summer is off to a cold start, but we will warm into the 70s and low 80s today. We could be approaching near-record highs on Sunday with sizzling heat into the 90s.

MTN Lows temperatures recorded yesterday morning. Cut Bank and Great Falls set new record lows for the day.

We may have one or two storms form in the southwestern mountains this afternoon, buit most locations will stay dry.

A disturbance moves through the state on Friday bringing more widespread thunderstorms, possibly on the stronger side in central and eastern Montana. Highs for the day will be around the same as Thursday's.

MTN Several strong storms will form in north-central and eastern Montana tomorrow.

The first weekend of summer will be hot and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 80s, while Sunday most communities will be in or approaching the 90s. If you plan on spending the weekend outdoors, drink lots of water and have a way to cool off.

A dry cold front will bring temperatures back down into the 80s heading into the beginning of next week. Mostly sunny conditions will last through about midweek.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1919)

Low: 32 (1902)

AVG: 76/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1919)

Low: 35 (1902)

AVG: 74/47

