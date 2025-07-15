A cool and rainy mid-July day

When you think of July, your mind doesn't normally go to cool and rainy conditions, but that's what we will have today.

Some locations through Tuesday morning have already received over half an inch of rainfall. Rain will continue to fall for the rest of the day in north-central Montana.

Helena will experience on-and-off rain showers throughout the day, with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs across the state only reach the 50s today.

The system will begin to move out on Wednesday morning. A few light rain showers may linger before sunrise, but expect decreasing cloud cover and mainly dry conditions in the afternoon. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s.

A small weather system passing through north-central Montana on Thursday keeps the plains from warming quickly. Helena will reach the mid-80s by Thursday with mainly dry conditions, while Great Falls is still in the 70s with some isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through the end of the week, reaching a high of around 90 degrees on Saturday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Flathead/Mission Valleys and Flathead Lake until 2 PM Tuesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region until 8 PM Tuesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 8 PM Tuesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys until 8 PM Tuesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2007)

Low: 38 (1958)

AVG: 87/55

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 104 (2007)

Low: 40 (1999)

AVG: 85/52

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN