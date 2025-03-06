A Cooler Day Ahead of a Warm Weekend

A major snow storm is affecting our neighbors to the south this morning, like Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. Montana will mostly be spared from high impacts, but areas south of I-90 should expect at least minor travel issues throughout the day. The Beartooth Mountains could receive up to 20 inches total snow accumulation from this storm.

Most of the state will be cloudy today, with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Snow could reach as far north as Helena, but the valley will stay dry due to a downsloping wind. Even if it does snow in Helena, it won't last long and little to no accumulation is expected.

An upward trend in our temperatures will occur beginning tomorrow and lasting into this weekend. Highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal all weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind will also be breezy in the plains.

A cold front blasts through on Monday, bringing scattered showers and cooler air.

Unsettled weather and seasonably average temperatures are in the cards for the beginning of next week

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLOOD WATCH continues for Richland County until 4 PM Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, and Red Lodge Foothills until 5 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft until 11 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and the Southern Beaverhead Mountains until 11 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Livingston Area and Paradise Valley until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, and Northern Sweet Grass until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bighorn Canyon, Southeastern Carbon, and Southern Big Horn until 2 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 2 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (2020)

Low: -20 (1920)

AVG: 44/22

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (2020)

Low: -24 (1951)

AVG: 43/19

Make the best out of a gloomy Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN