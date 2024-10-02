A couple of cold fronts bring variable temperatures and wind

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and Judith Gap from Friday night until Saturday morning

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for southeast Montana until 8 PM tonight

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Livingston area until 10 AM today

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from 5 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Wednesday

Temperatures will be up and down over the next few days with a series of cold fronts. Strong, gusty wind will also be associated with the passing of these fronts, especially Friday night.

A Canadian cold front is making its way through Montana today, returning near-normal high temperatures in the 60s for most of the northern half of the state. Locations south of I-90 will be in the 70s. Almost no rainfall is expected with this front.

The boundary will be fully throughout the state by tomorrow. Expect temperatures close to freezing tomorrow morning. Most lower elevations will only warm into the 60s. The wind will be light out of the east.

A Pacific front will start to slide into the picture on Friday, however, most places will be very warm and dry out ahead of the front. Expect highs in the 80s. a few showers are possible west of the Continental Divide in the afternoon.

Once the front reaches the divide by Friday night, the wind will greatly increase out of the west. High wind watches are already in place for Friday night and Saturday morning. Gusts over 60 MPH are likely along the Rocky Mountain Front. A light shower is also possible along the front overnight Friday.

A day similar to Thursday is in store for Saturday. Highs in the 60s with calming wind into the afternoon.

The weather will regulate itself going into next week. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s, and lighter wind through the middle of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1992)

Low: 19 (1950)

AVG: 65/39

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1943)

Low: 17 (2019)

AVG: 64/38

