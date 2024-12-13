A couple of weather systems to bring unsettled conditions beginning this weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for parts of the Hi-Line until 11 AM today

Today, most of the state will warm into the 30s and 40s, with some locations reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. A warming wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts could be over 55 MPH this weekend, especially on Sunday.

A bit of moisture enters the state beginning on Saturday. Most of the rain and snow will be in the mountains west of the Continental Divide, but a few isolated showers may form near Helena late Saturday night.

The flow will switch briefly out of the northwest on Sunday, giving us a low chance of seeing wintry conditions reach valley floors and the plains. Little to no accumulation is expected.

MTN Future snowfall through late Sunday night.

Another weather system will blast through the state on Tuesday. A surface high-pressure system sets up in northern Montana which could keep temperatures low and increase the potential for lower-elevation snow.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (2014)

Low: -23 (1922)

AVG: 33/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (2014)

Low: -32 (1922)

AVG: 36/17

Have a great Thursday!

