A Foggy and Cool Thursday Morning

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Flathead Lake until 9 PM tonight

Patchy fog in the north-central plains will give way to mostly cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers. We have another cool day ahead with highs only in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be the return of instability thunderstorms in southwest Montana. They will be isolated in nature as temperatures slowly warm back the the upper 70s and low 80s.

There will be more widespread thunderstorm activity on Saturday, as a small disturbance moves in from the west. Storms will begin forming in the early afternoon and last into the early evening hours. A few of these storms could pack some gustier wind.

We will have a slow increase in temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s by early next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1990)

Low: 38 (1885)

AVG: 87/55

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2012)

Low: 41 (1917)

AVG: 86/52

Have a great Thursday!

