A frosty end to summer

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek in Blaine County until this evening

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 1 PM this afternoon until 6 AM Saturday

We will have a colder end to the summer. Overnight lows tonight and tomorrow will be down into the 30s and low 40s. Morning frost will be present in low-lying valleys in western Montana.

Today will be a nice day for most of the state. Highs in the low to mid 70s. However, a cold front will start to make its way into Montana by this afternoon. Places like Havre, Chinook, Cut Bank, Shelby, Babb, and Great Falls could all be on the cooler side of the front, allowing highs to only reach the 60s.

There could be a couple of showers and an isolated thunderstorm that forms along the front into north central and northeast Montana. The front will main be associated with an increase in cloud cover and a decrease in temperatures.

As per usual with a frontal passage, a wind shift will occur. Initially strong, gusty wind out of the west will gradually shift out of the north by the end of the day today.

MTN Model-estimated wind speeds for this afternoon as the cold front advances through northern Montana towards the south.

Tonight will be chilly, the cold front wil advance through a majority of Montana by the morning, allowing lows to drop into the 20s, 30s, and 40s, depending on elevation. Frost will be possible. Make sure you take precaution if you have sensitive vegetation.

Saturday will be dry with highs only reaching the 50s and 60s for the last full day of summer. The wind does die down and the cloud cover does decrease.

The first day of Autumn is Sunday. The Autumnal Equinox technically at 6:43 AM. Highs will be around seasonal average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MTN The first day of fall will be mainly dry and in the 70s.

There will be another minor, mostly dry front that comes through Sunday and Monday. This one will not be a strong as Friday's, but it still will lower temperatures by a few degrees.

Next week remains dry, but a warm up is likely with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by midweek.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1922)

Low: 20 (1983)

AVG: 72/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1917)

Low: 24 (1995)

AVG: 70/42

MTN