A Montana December in the 50s

A relatively quiet weather day is ahead of us. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of west and north-central Montana. It will be colder out east, in the teens and 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions.

Tomorrow most of the state will warm into the 30s and 40s, with some locations reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. A warming wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts could be over 55 MPH this weekend, especially on Sunday.

A bit of moisture enters the state beginning on Saturday. Most of the rain and snow will be in the mountains west of the Continental Divide, but a few isolated showers may form near Helena late Saturday night.

MTN Air quality has been reduced to "moderate" in Helena this morning due to prescribed burns in the area.

The flow will switch briefly out of the northwest on Sunday, giving us a low chance of seeing wintry conditions reach valley floors and the plains. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Another weather system will blast through the state on Tuesday before warmer and drier conditions return for the remainder of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (2014)

Low: -23 (1922)

AVG: 33/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (2014)

Low: -32 (1922)

AVG: 36/17

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

