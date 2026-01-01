A new year of weather

The new year will begin on a quiet note in Montana, with warmer-than-normal temperatures and weaker winds. We will have some showers moving in by Friday morning.

The first day of 2026 will be slightly cooler for most locations compared to today, but still above normal. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with increasing cloud cover into Thursday night.

A minor weather disturbance comes through the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing isolated showers back to the forecast. Some snow showers are more likely on the Continental Divide and in Glacier National Park.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue into the first week of January, with some storminess coming back into the forecast by late next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 7 AM Thursday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Central Phillips, Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips, and Valley Counties until 10 AM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 54 (1917)

Low: -40 (1880)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1963)

Low: -33 (1927)

AVG: 35/15

