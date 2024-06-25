A Picture-Perfect Summer Day Today

Clear skies and hot conditions will be the story for most of the state today. These conditions will not last long as a bunch of moisture makes its way into the state over the rest of the work week.

If you have any outdoor plans, today is the day to do it. A region of high pressure slides into eastern Montana, keeping our entire state sunny and hot. Temperatures range from the 70s to the upper 80s.

The rest of the workweek will be on the stormy side. On Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms will develop in the southwestern mountains and move towards the northeast. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s for the day. This will be the warmest overall day for the rest of the week.

A center of low to our north moves eastward on Thursday. This will be accompanied by a powerful cold front that will bring additional thunderstorms to most of the state. Some of these storms could be severe in the central and eastern plains. The eastern plains are currently under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather for Thursday.

MTN Current severe weather outlook for Thursday.

Friday will be much needed cooler day. High temperatures will only reach the 60s for most communities. A few isolated spots have the chance to reach the lower 70s. Some isolated showers and storms will be around on the backside of the low.

A decent amount of rain expected through Friday.

A brief dry and warm day on Saturday will be followed by the return of stormy weather on Sunday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1988)

Low: 36 (1997)

AVG: 78/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1919)

Low: 37 (2022)

AVG: 76/47

Enjoy the day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com