A pleasant Memorial Day weekend forecast

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND: Most areas will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm over the mountains is possible. It will be a beautiful day with warm, mostly dry conditions and light winds.

SATURDAY, MAY 23RD: Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the 70s for most lower elevations across the state. There may be a couple of showers and thunderstorms, but overall dry conditions for most under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 MPH.

SUNDAY, MAY 24TH: A great day to be outside. Highs reach the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. A bit of wind will pick up in the afternoon, with gusts reaching around 30 MPH.

MEMORIAL DAY: It will be another warm day, but scattered thunderstorms return in the afternoon. Highs reach the 80s and even the low 90s for some areas under partly cloudy skies. Wind will pick up in the valleys of southwest Montana, including Helena, ahead of the next storm system. Gusts could be nearing 30-40 MPH.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Stronger thunderstorms will return to the area by Tuesday of next week. A stormy pattern persists afterwards.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (2001)

Low: 29 (2021)

AVG: 68/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1919)

Low: 26 (2021)

AVG: 67/41

MTN