A Smokey and Stormy Labor Day Expected in Southwest Montana

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for southwest Montana until 10 PM tonight.

Happy Labor Day!

Thick smoke will continue to worsen air quality for southwest Montana for the holiday. There will also be some thunderstorms this afternoon. Unfortunately, it will be a day to spend indoors.

Today's highs will be in the upper 80s to high 90s. Some locations may even approach record daily highs.

The wildfire smoke will stick around with a southwest/west upper level flow through the remainder of the week. Expect air quality be at or near unhealthy levels.

MTN Air quality is expected to decline further in southwest and central Montana.

Temperatures drop tomorrow as a disturbance moves through the state. We will be in the 70s and 80s with thunderstorms. Most of the state is under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms. Gusty wind and small hail are possible.

Aside from a few isolated showers and storms in the heart of the state on Wednesday, we will be dry and in the 80s for the remainder of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2007)

Low: 32 (1959)

AVG: 79/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1969)

Low: 33 (1962)

AVG: 77/46

Have a great holiday!

