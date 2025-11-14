A soggy start to Friday

Showers are moving through western Montana this morning, bringing light rain to lower elevations and snow to the higher peaks. Wind will remain gusty through most of the day.

Many locations hit record highs in the 70s yesterday afternoon. This morning temperatures remained mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some rain and clouds moving through.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Rain becomes more isolated in the late morning.

The wind will be gusty again today, as High Wind Warnings continue along the Rocky Mountain Front and through Judith Gap until 5 PM. Gusts can reach up to 60 MPH today. We had gusts reaching almost 90 MPH in the Browning area last night.

Along a weak cold front near the international border tonight, there may be a bit of snow from Havre to Glasgow. A dusting to an inch may fall through the night.

Wind gusts around 30-40 MPH are in the forecast for Saturday, but expect overall drier conditions aside from a few mountain showers in the morning. Partly cloudy conditions will be around most of the state.

Clouds will start to move back in on Sunday. A few showers will pop up in southwestern Montana by Sunday afternoon. Weekend high temperatures will be in the 50s for most.

Several small storm systems will make their way through the state next week, bringing cooler and wetter conditions overall. Highs will be in the 40s, while lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Some light lower elevation may be possible, but there is still high variance in forecast models on the exact tracks of the storms.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 5 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 5 PM Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 5 PM Friday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 8 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 66 (2021)

Low: -20 (1955)

AVG: 43/23

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1999)

Low: -16 (2014)

AVG: 44/24

